Belarus announces retaliatory sanctions against the EU

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have announced they are imposing sanctions against the European Union in response to the EU agreeing to sanction several dozen Belarus officials accused of falsifying presidential election results and leading a crackdown on peaceful protesters. The EU in the early hours of Friday decided to impose sanctions on about 40 officials, with the exception of President Alexander Lukashenko, who was re-elected in August in a vote the opposition sees as rigged. In response, the Foreign Ministry of Belarus issued a statement announcing its own sanctions against European officials. The ministry didn’t reveal the list and gave no details as to how many officials were on it.