AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak has expanded to 14 within the past week. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that two more Tennessee Titans have tested positive. The NFL already had postponed the Titans’ game Sunday against Pittsburgh. That came a day after the league said it hoped the teams would play Monday or Tuesday. But another positive test result Thursday led to the postponement. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last week, once again had no positive test results, putting them on target to play Houston on Sunday.