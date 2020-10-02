AP Explains: What lies behind Turkish support for Azerbaijan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has firmly put its weight behind oil-rich Azerbaijan since a decades-old territorial dispute with Armenia flared anew. Turkey has vowed to support its longtime ally “on the battlefield or the negotiating table” as Azerbaijan and Armenia fight over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region situated within Azerbaijan controlled by Armenia-backed ethnic separatists. However, the Turkish government has denied Armenian claims that it is sending Syrian fighters and F-16 combat jets to assist Azerbaijani forces in the armed hostilities that broke out Sunday. With the conflict threatening to draw Russia in, experts think Azerbaijan will act with caution and limit any Turkish intervention.