Activists seek justice on anniversary of Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Journalists and human rights activists are calling for justice for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the second anniversary of The Washington Post columnist’s brutal killing inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul. Dozens of activists gathered Friday at a memorial erected in Khashoggi’s honor near the Saudi Consulate building in the Turkish city. The activists denounced the criminal proceedings in Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s slaying as a show trial. Last month, a court in Saudi Arabia issued final verdicts convicting eight unnamed Saudi nationals in Khashoggi’s 2018 killing. The verdicts by the Riyadh Criminal Court came after Khashoggi’s son announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.