A cold weekend for fall activities

There's a real change in the forecast compared to the past 4 days, no rain! At least for Friday we'll see a stint of dry weather before the rain chances return Saturday. All-in-all it won't be very warm for those fall activities anyways.

Friday morning cloud cover held temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's across the Chippewa Valley. This has led to a slight change in the weekend's chances for freezing temperatures.

Guidance has been overestimating the cold air and with more cloud cover and moisture showing up overnight Friday and likely Saturday, we'll hold overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's the next few nights. A few areas will still get down to or below freezing, especially north and east of Eau Claire.

High temperatures Friday through Sunday will struggle to break into the 50's. At least there will be plenty of sunshine both days, but the same can't be said about Saturday.

Most of the Chippewa Valley is over halfway to it's peak for fall colors, but if you want to wait a week before doing those fun outdoor fall activities, warmer weather is on the way next week.

Scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon Saturday. Very light rainfall much like the other showers we've had all week will start after 3 pm. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.1'' and those showers will wrap up by daybreak Sunday.