75th Assembly District candidates debate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The election is just over a month away, and candidates down the ballot are vying for seats. Friday, the two men aiming to win the seat for the 75th State Assembly District debated on Wisconsin Public Radio.

The assembly seat is currently held by Romaine Quinn, a Republican who is not seeking reelection. Friday, Democrat John Ellenson and Republican David Armstrong were asked a series of questions by WPR listeners.

One subject was education funding. Ellenson said that, as a counselor in the Barron Area School District, he wants to increase funding for public schools, and not just to help students but faculty as well.

"We need to fund our schools," Ellsenson said. "Those are good paying jobs. I think about the men and women I work with who only work 25.5 hours because if you work any longer then they have to pay health care and then they have to juggle one job to the next and these are people who work really hard."

On the subject of affordable housing for the district, both agreed it is something that needs to be focused on. They also agreed that police should not be defunded, but do need more mental health training.



While they agreed on what they want to do for their district, they differed on what to do in Madison, such as the mask mandate. Armstrong said that it should be up to businesses to chose to enforce mask wearing and then up to consumers to chose where to shop, while Ellenson favors requiring masks.



On the Governors effort to name businesses with two or more COVID-19 cases, Ellenson said it is something the Governor needs to do to keep people safe. Armstrong disagreed and called it unnecessary. Nonetheless, Armstrong said if he is elected he will work across the aisle.

"That is the one thing that I have had to do both from the city council perspective and as the director of economic development here. I have got to get along with everybody regardless of what their politics are," said Armstrong.

Wisconsin's 75th Assembly District covers all of Barron County and parts of Polk, Dunn and Washburn counties as well.

Ellenson said he is running to make a difference in the lives of families. Armstrong said he wants to bring economic opportunity to those in the district.