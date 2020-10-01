Ukrainian wildfires kill 9, set off ammunition from war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say wildfires in eastern Ukraine have killed at least nine people and detonated unexploded ordnance from fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists. About 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) were on fire in the Luhansk region, the state emergencies service said. In the town of Stanichna Luhanska, fire engulfed houses on two streets, one of where shells remained from fighting in 2014-16, the local administration said on Facebook. Stanichna Luhanska is just outside the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that some of the blazes may have been set off by artillery fire from the rebel-held territory.