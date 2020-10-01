Turkish govt accused of hiding true extent of virus outbreak

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government is being accused of hiding the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak in the country after the health minister revealed that the daily COVID-19 figures published by his ministry only reflect patients with symptoms and not all positive cases. The minister revealed late Wednesday that since July 29, Turkey has been reporting the number of coronavirus patients being cared for in hospitals or at homes. The count did not include asymptomatic positive cases, he said. The revelation led to an outcry on social media, with people calling on the government to reveal the true spread of the coronavirus among the population of 83 million. The hashtag asking “what Is the number of cases?” in Turkish was trending Thursday on Twitter.