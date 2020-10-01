Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases. A spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.” La Crosse’s airport manager said the president canceled the rally because the airport’s lease didn’t allow for such an event to be held there.