Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will still attend. Tuesday’s opening debate in Cleveland quickly turned chaotic, with frequent interruptions by the candidates — particularly Trump. The Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.” The commission and representatives from Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns met Wednesday to discuss the previous night’s debate and potential changes. But the commission did not specify what changes it is considering.