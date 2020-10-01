Asia shares mixed in thin holiday trading after Wall St gain

Asian shares are mixed in thin holiday trading, with markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed. The Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading Friday after an all day outage due to a technical failure. The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains to edge 0.1% higher while Australia’s benchmark declined after the release of discouraging retail sales data. U.S. stocks closed higher after pinballing through another shaky day of trading, as Wall Street waits to see if Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver another economic rescue package. Investors are handicapping the chances of a deal on Capitol Hill to send more cash to Americans and other aid for the economy..