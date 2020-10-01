‘There’s still time’: Eau Claire man picks up painting late in life

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Even in retirement, it is never too late to learn something new. One Eau Claire resident is living proof that you can find a passion no matter your age.

When the sun rises each morning the light fills Jim Amodt's garage.

"It illuminates, you know, rather than strikes you from one side," Amodt told News 18.

And it is perfect for an artist. Most mornings you'll likely find him in front of his easel waiting to see where his paintbrush takes him next.

"Sometimes I just throw paint on the canvass and it turns out to be something that I really like," Amodt said.

At a glance, you might think he is an old hand at this, but the paintings puzzled together on the walls of his makeshift studio are the result of only a few years of practice.

"I am sort of rueful that it's been so late in life when I started this, but it is what it is. So, it's okay," Amodt said.

You could say he was born to be an artist but his modesty gets the best of him, especially when someone takes an interest in one of his creations.

"If you could call this talent," Amodt said. "I am always surprised, you know, why would they pick that painting?"

But nevertheless, Amodt gives away his paintings for free so he can make room for new possibilities.

"I do mostly landscapes, I try to do other things, but sometimes I have a little lack of imagination," he said.

But there is one single painting Amodt will never give away. He won't tell us why or which one it is.

"Some day someone will say, 'oh, I really like that one' and I'll say 'well, you really can't have that one,'" he said.

For now, that remains a mystery, but the painting is just one out of the hundreds Amodt has painted over the years.

"I found something in the first painting that I really liked, and it just kept me going," Amodt said.

He encourages everyone to try it, no matter how late in life.

"There's still time. As long as you can hold a brush and buy a canvass, then there you go," Amodt said.

If you are wondering just how many paintings Amodt can fit on his garage walls he said he counted one day and it was about 110.