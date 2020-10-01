 Skip to Content

Suter struggles, Brewers drop Game 1 to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (WQOW) - Brent Suter surrendered three runs and five walks in 1.2 innings and the Milwaukee Brewers dropped Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee must win Thursday to extend the best-of-three series.

The Dodgers' first two runs scored via walks, as Suter struggled to find his command.

In the second inning, Mookie Betts doubled home Chris Taylor.

Milwaukee closed within a run in the fourth inning when Orlando Arcia blasted a 2-run home run to center field.

Corey Seager provided the game's final run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 9:08 p.m. Thursday.

Nick Tabbert

