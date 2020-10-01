Suter struggles, Brewers drop Game 1 to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (WQOW) - Brent Suter surrendered three runs and five walks in 1.2 innings and the Milwaukee Brewers dropped Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee must win Thursday to extend the best-of-three series.

Brent Suter: "I felt like I let the team down, big time." He admitted nerves were a factor. Tried everything he could to disengage and lock back in, with no success. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 1, 2020

The Dodgers' first two runs scored via walks, as Suter struggled to find his command.

In the second inning, Mookie Betts doubled home Chris Taylor.

Milwaukee closed within a run in the fourth inning when Orlando Arcia blasted a 2-run home run to center field.

Orlando Arcia comes up BIG💥pic.twitter.com/hVN9xrRgjb — IKE Brewers Podcast (@IKE_Brewers) October 1, 2020

Corey Seager provided the game's final run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 9:08 p.m. Thursday.