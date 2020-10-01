Stay in Congress to be fleeting for Georgia election winner

ATLANTA (AP) — More than $1 million dollars and 30,000 ballots later, Georgia voters will send someone to Congress hoping that a month is worth it. Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin are two Democrats headed into a Dec. 1 runoff, advancing from a Tuesday special election among seven candidates. The winner will arrive in Congress with little time, serving until Jan. 3. A tentative House calendar shows no votes scheduled after Dec. 10. But both insist they can make a worthwhile contribution. Neither is running in the November general election to fill the seat for the full two-year term.