Saddled by record streak, dazed Twins ponder playoff ousters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins experienced no reward in the playoffs after a second straight division title, only that familiar autumn exasperation for the franchise and the fans. The Twins saw their postseason losing streak reach an all-time record 18 straight games with a two-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the AL wild card series. The Twins have also lost nine straight rounds, the second-longest skid in history behind the Chicago Cubs. Team leaders are left to ponder how to reverse the trend.