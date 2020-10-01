Rihanna on new album: ‘I just want to have fun with music’

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been four years since Rihanna released an album but the singer is working hard on recording new music. The 32-year-old pop star told The Associated Press for her new album she’s already held “tons of writing camps” — where songwriters are put into groups to create original tracks for artists. Now, she said she’s asked herself how she feels, what she wants to put out and how she wants her art to play out. Since the release of 2016’s “ANTI,” Rihanna has guest appeared on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty,” N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” and Future’s “Selfish.” Her only 2020 release has been “Believe It” with PartyNextDoor.