Report finds New York writers, stages remain extremely white

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report on racial representation on New York stages has found that little has changed in regards to the over-representation of white actors, writers and directors. The annual study from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition analyzed the 18 largest nonprofit theaters as well as Broadway companies in New York City during the 2017-18 season. Over 61% of all roles on New York City stages went to white actors, a rate double the population of white people in New York City. Overall, nearly 80% of Broadway and off-Broadway shows’ writers were white and 85.5% of directors during the 2017-18 season.