One last round of wind and rain before the frost

Most of the northern United States has been stuck listening to the same tune this past week, but the tape has almost run out.

Thursday will be another breezy, partly to mostly cloudy, and below average day. Spotty showers are once again in the mix as the last of our very large low pressure system moves east.

Winds will move in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph through Thursday afternoon. We'll see this winds finally settle overnight, but not before they funnel strong cold air into the state.

A stronger cold front will crawl south Thursday which will allow more pop-up showers to develop through at least midday. Wednesday's rainfall totals ranged 0.1'' to 0.45''. Eau Claire saw 0.16'' at the regional airport and at WQOW we saw 0.25''. Thursday's rain totals will be less than 0.1''.

The aforementioned cold front is going to hold temperatures in the low 50's to upper 40's Thursday afternoon. Then, as clouds clear we'll get a batch of freezing temps for Friday morning.

A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY has been issued for western Wisconsin from 1 am to 8 am Thursday morning. Barron, Rusk, Polk and Taylor counties have already had a hard freeze so headlines will no longer be issued for them. Vegetation damage is likely as temps may drop below 30.

The cold weather lasts through the weekend too with more slim chances for rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. There is warmer temperature in the forecast next week where we might see 70 again.