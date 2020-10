NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - Four Tigers finished in the top seven and the New Richmond High School girls golf team won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional held at New Richmond Golf Club on Thursday.

The Tigers advance to next week's sectional tournament in Tomah, along with Hudson High School, River Falls High School and Menomonie High School.

New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall shot a 2-over par 74 to place first individually.

