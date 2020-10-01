NATO helps Greece, Turkey agree steps to avoid conflict

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says Greece and Turkey have agreed to safety measures aimed at preventing standoffs between their warships and military aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea from breaking out into open conflict. The new measures announced Thursday include the setting up of a hotline between Greece and Turkey for use between senior officials should confrontations arise. Tensions between the neighbors and NATO allies ran high for several weeks in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey was prospecting the seabed for energy reserves in an area Greece claims as its own continental shelf. But things have eased in recent days.