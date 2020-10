CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Menomonie High School cross country teams swept the Chi Hi Invitational Thursday at Lake Wissota Golf.

Isabella Jacobsen won the girls' 5,000 meter race in 18:50. Her Mustangs teammate, Madeline Palmer, finished second in 19:09.

Haley Mason from Chippewa Falls finished third in 19:30.

See full results here

River Falls' Grant Magnuson won the boys' 5,000 meter run in 16:26. Hudson's Anthony Weeks finished second in 16:30.

See full results here