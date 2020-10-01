Laptop, USB drives stolen from Philly election-staging site

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Computer thumb drives used to program Philadelphia voting machines were stolen from a city warehouse along with the laptop of an employee from the machines’ manufacturer. City officials say they are confident the incident won’t compromise election integrity. The laptop was said not to hold any election-related data and officials did not say how many thumb drives were stolen or exactly what data they contained. Mayor Jim Kenney says police are investigating and “enhanced security” will be added at the warehouse. Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground which Trump won by 44,000 votes in 2016, with Hillary Clinton winning Philadelphia by a 67% margin.