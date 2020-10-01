Hungary sharply criticizes EU Commission after report

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The chief of staff for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Obran has launched more criticism of a European Union report that found flaws with the state of the rule of law and democracy in the country. He accused the executive European Commission on Thursday of applying “double standards” in its treatment of the bloc’s 27 member nations. The commission’s report pointed to Hungarian laws undermining media, academic and religious freedom, as well as minority rights. Orban Chief of Staff Gergely Gulyas said the document “highlights that we can’t talk about the rule of law but the rule of blackmail.” He says the Hungarian government will no longer negotiate with the EU’s values commissioner.