Hong Kong police patrol against protests on China holiday

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police came out in force at a popular shopping district on China’s National Day holiday after online calls urged people to join protests. The holiday marking the founding of the People’s Republic of China has become a day of protest in Hong Kong by those who oppose Beijing’s increasing control in the semi-autonomous city. A new national security law took effect in June and coronavirus rules prevent large protests. Police outnumbered the protesters who gathered in Causeway Bay shopping district and detained and searched people on the streets.