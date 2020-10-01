High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Health officials are urging Americans to seek a flu vaccine this month, hoping to avoid twin epidemics as COVID-19 continues to circulate. Europe is gearing up for flu vaccinations, too. Manufacturers have produced record numbers of doses, with as much as 198 million expected in the U.S. But they’re not all shipped at once, and there are sporadic reports of a drugstore or clinic temporarily out of stock. Vaccine makers say shipments still are coming. And the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions says early demand may be high but don’t get frustrated — keep trying.