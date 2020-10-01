Gifting big league foul balls sweet way to connect with fans

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It began when lifelong baseball fan Kimberlee MacVicar mentioned that at age 52 she had never corralled a treasured foul ball. By the next day, she had a foul hit by Oakland slugger Mark Canha, fresh from a game her Athletics won over the Angels. This sparked an idea: share foul balls and spread some joy to those who can’t go to the ballpark with fans not allowed because of COVID-19. The baseballs can’t be reused for games, and maybe only for batting practice but at least not right away — usually going into quarantine first if gathered up at all.