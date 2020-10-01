Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in the La Crosse has issued a Frost

Advisory…which is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* Temperatures…around 30 to the lower 30s.

* Timing…1 AM to 8 AM Friday morning.

* Impacts…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that frost is likely. Cover or move

sensitive plants indoors.

&&