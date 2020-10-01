Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in the La Crosse has issued a Frost
Advisory…which is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* Temperatures…around 30 to the lower 30s.
* Timing…1 AM to 8 AM Friday morning.
* Impacts…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that frost is likely. Cover or move
sensitive plants indoors.
&&