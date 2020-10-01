Friendly skies: Jet-owning donors reap Trump-era rewards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major donors to President Donald Trump’s campaign have found a way to gain influence beyond writing massive checks. They’re lending private jets. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show the campaign has received more than $600,000 in private flights since July 2019. The flight arrangements offer donors a valuable opportunity to interact with campaign officials. Some donors are recipients of government contracts. Others stand to benefit from regulatory changes or are awaiting favors. The Trump campaign says it follows regulations covering jet travel and that the flights are a reflection of the donors’ enthusiasm.