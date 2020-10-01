Freezes likely through the weekend

It wasn't as windy today as it was yesterday, but there were still gusts between 20 and 30 mph in Western Wisconsin this afternoon. Sustained winds will be getting lighter as the night will go on, and combined with clearing skies will allow for temperatures to fall to near or below 30 tonight, including in Eau Claire.

This is why a Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight until 8 AM for the counties shaded in purple. Freezes are also likely in the gray counties, but those spots have already received a hard freeze so the NWS won't issue Frost/Freeze Advisories/Warnings since the growing season has ended.

Anyone that still has plants outside will want to bring them in or cover them, as they won't survive the weekend as we're expecting to be near or below freezing each of the next four nights. Hard freezes are when the low temperature hits or drops below 28, as that means that there is usually a several hour stretch of at or below freezing temperatures, and this is what can end the growing season.

There will be more chances for frost later next week after a brief warm-up. Our precipitation is ending, too, and it should be dry and sunny tomorrow, though still colder with highs only near 50.

Similar temps are expected Saturday, but a weak system will move into Wisconsin. The current forecast has that system's northern edge near or barely missing Eau Claire, which is why we have a slight chance for Saturday. Any precipitation should be light, and by the time it arrives the temperatures will be warm enough for it to fall as rain, though snow flakes to the north of highway 8 cannot be ruled out with any weekend precipitation. Nothing will accumulate.

Warmer air arrives with some wind early next week, and although temps get a bit cooler again Wednesday and Thursday, the temperatures will trend up next weekend through the middle of October.