Frederick Wiseman on the life of American institutions

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Wiseman has spent more than half a century documenting American institutions. With a small crew, he has tirelessly made lengthy, sober, engrossing filmic portraits of life in Jackson Heights, Queens; a Texas boxing gym; a Maine fishing village; small-town Indiana; a Massachusetts hospital for the criminally insane; a Philadelphia high school; a Colorado meatpacking plant; the New York public library. Wiseman’s latest is a profile of American government. In “City Hall,” which has played to typical acclaim at the Venice, Toronto and New York film festivals over the past few weeks, Wiseman has turned his camera on the Boston city government.