France fears that Turkey is sending mercenaries to Caucasus

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concerns about Turkey allegedly sending Syrian mercenaries to support Azerbaijan in its reignited conflict with Armenia. They are fighting over the separatist mountain region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Macron’s office says that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue in a phone call and both “share concern” about it. Macron’s office did not provide further information. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over reports that militants from Syria and Libya were being sent to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, but didn’t name Turkey. Turkey has denied sending mercenaries to the region, though says it has military advisers in Azerbaijan.