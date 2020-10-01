Ethnic identifiers in Myanmar election app criticized

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A Sweden-based organization that promotes democracy says it is not responsible for a smartphone application’s inclusion of a controversial term describing the ethnic background of candidates in Myanmar’s upcoming elections. The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance says the content in the mobile application is the sole responsibility of Myanmar’s election commission. The app is intended to provide information about candidates and the voting process. The controversy involves the inclusion of categories including “race” and “religion.” In at least two cases it identifies candidates as being Bengali, a term used by the government for Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority that faces widespread prejudice in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar.