EC Health Department ‘overwhelmed’ by COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is saying it's overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases seen over the last month and it's affecting how fast they can alert positive individuals and their close contacts.

According to Health Department Director Lieske Giese, health officials have only been able to reach 72% of positive cases within 24 hours and only 22% of close contacts.

Giese said those numbers are concerning because those cases and contacts who are not being reached could be out in the community further spreading the virus.

"That is a measure of how overwhelmed our system is and is something that all of us should be concerned about," Giese said. "We need to get those cases isolated quickly, staying home and not spreading disease."

Giese also said those calls to cases and contacts may not come from the health department themselves as they are diverting tracing to UW-Eau Claire and area schools and the positive cases themselves may reach out to their contacts.