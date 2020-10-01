Eau Claire murderer seeks release

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who admitted beating his neighbor to death with a crowbar is again asking a judge to release him from a state mental institution.

James E. Olson was found not guilty by insanity for the 2012 beating death of Paul Oberle at his Vine Street home.

This week Olson petitioned the court for conditional release.

He has filed similar petitions once or twice every year since 2013, but has either been denied or has withdrawn his request after psychologists' reports were not in his favor.

A hearing on his latest motion will be held in December.