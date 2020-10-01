 Skip to Content

Eau Claire Health Dept., National Guard to offer free testing 3 days a week

4:42 pm CoronavirusLocal NewsTop Stories
CHIP TESTING 2

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Another National Guard COVID-19 testing site is offering free nasal tests and this time it's operational until December.

The testing site is just outside Eau Claire at 6697 Highway 12.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has been identified as a close contact to someone who has already tested positive can get tested at no cost

The site is open Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It will be open through December 7.

Mary Pautsch

Mary came to News 18 in July 2019 from Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated from Morningside College with a BA in Spanish after attending Iowa State University for 3 years.

Related Articles

Skip to content