Denying, defending and numb: Voters not moved by Trump taxes

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (AP) — Trump’s standing with white, working-class voters has proven resilient through federal investigations, impeachment and countless episodes of chaotic governing. But if those issues were too distant — centered on complicated foreign entanglements — reports about his tax avoidance might have had the potential to hit closer to home during a time of economic upheaval. Yet, interviews with voters in swing-voting Wisconsin show scant evidence of damaging impact from The New York Times’ reporting this week on Trump’s long-secret tax returns.