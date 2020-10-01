Chi Hi swims past Menomonie, Lincoln VB outlasts Gilmanton

Chi Hi swims past Menomonie, Lincoln VB outlasts GilmantonNew
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school volleyball
Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 2 - Lydia Evans (GIL): 10 kills
McDonell Central 3, Thorp 0
Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
Cornell 3, Bruce 0
St. Croix Falls 3, Bloomer 0
Northwestern 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1 - Barrone (CAD): 18 kills, 4 blocks; Kowalcbyk (CAD): 18 kills; Rowe (CAD): 52 assists
Cumberland 3, Cameron 1
High school girls swimming and diving
Chippewa Falls 96, Menomonie 74
High school girls tennis
Regis 6, Rice Lake 1
High school boys soccer
Rice Lake 3, Chippewa Falls 0