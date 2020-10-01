 Skip to Content

Chi Hi swims past Menomonie, Lincoln VB outlasts Gilmanton

High School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
Chippewa Falls Menomonie swimming and diving

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school volleyball

Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 2 - Lydia Evans (GIL): 10 kills

McDonell Central 3, Thorp 0

Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0

Cornell 3, Bruce 0

St. Croix Falls 3, Bloomer 0

Northwestern 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1 - Barrone (CAD): 18 kills, 4 blocks; Kowalcbyk (CAD): 18 kills; Rowe (CAD): 52 assists

Cumberland 3, Cameron 1

High school girls swimming and diving

Chippewa Falls 96, Menomonie 74

High school girls tennis

Regis 6, Rice Lake 1

High school boys soccer

Rice Lake 3, Chippewa Falls 0

Menomonie XC sweeps Chi Hi Invitational
New Richmond, Spooner win golf regionals
Nick Tabbert

