Braun out of Brewers’ lineup for elimination game vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Braun was out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup for their NL wild-card elimination game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Braun was replaced in right field by Tyrone Taylor. It’s possible Braun could be used as a pinch-hitter. Braun left with mid-back discomfort in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss on Wednesday after hitting the wall making a catch. He struck out twice. Manager Craig Counsell tweaked his lineup for Game 2, dropping left fielder Christian Yelich from batting leadoff to the No. 2 spot.