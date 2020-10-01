Bill to reform USOPC, protect athletes approved by Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would give Congress the power to dissolve the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors and would more than double the federation’s funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport is headed to President Donald Trump for his signature. The bill passed the House unanimously on Thursday. It was written in response to the sex abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, the longtime team doctor for USA Gymnastics. Nassar abused more than 300 athletes, according to a congressional report, and is serving decades in prison. Congress concluded that USA Gymnastics and the USOPC “knowingly concealed abuse by Larry Nassar” and enhanced oversight of those organizations was necessary to protect athletes.