Airline furloughs begin as federal pandemic relief expires

Thousands of airline employees are getting furloughed while the companies wait to see if they will get more money from taxpayers. On Thursday, the White House included $20 billion for airlines in a $1.6 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal. That’s closer to House Democrats’ $2.2 trillion plan, but an agreement is still up in the air. Airlines and their unions are lobbying for more federal money to keep workers on the job through next March. Airlines are losing billions because air travel is down nearly 70% from a year ago.