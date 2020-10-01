Afghan official: 16 killed in separate traffic accidents

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 16 passengers have been killed in separate accidents in western Herat province. A spokesman for the provincial governor says a passenger bus collided with a minivan in Adraskan district, leaving 11 people dead and seven others injured. He says a second accident on the highway connecting the provincial capital Herat and Islam Qala at the border with neighboring Iran took place when two vehicles collided with a fuel tanker. Five people died and four were injured in that crash.