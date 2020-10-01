2 Barron County residents with COVID-19 have died

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two more Barron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have now died.

According to Barron County Public Health, one person was in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

Health officials say the other person was in their 70s and had a cardiac event. They believe COVID-19 contributed to the cardiac event.

They say after consultation with the medical examiner and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services the case was ruled a COVID-19 death.

“We are saddened to see more loss in our community. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the friends and families, said Laura Sauve, health officer. “These deaths reinforce the seriousness of this disease. Without a vaccine and with limited treatment options, preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting those most vulnerable is our biggest priority.”

A total of six people have now died from COVID-19 in Barron County.