Young voters react to presidential debate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Voters ages 18 to 29 will have more influence on the presidential race in Wisconsin than in any other state. That's according to the 2020 Election Youth Electoral Significance Index.

News 18 spent time on both the UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College campuses to check in with that demographic on their reaction to Tuesday night's presidential debate.

Eight out of 20 registered voters, all in their 20s, said after watching the 90-minute debate, they're now unsure of who to vote for come November.

"Personally, I don't really know which way to lean anymore," Zach Fisher said. "Beforehand, I was kind of leaning more toward Joe Biden, but really both are just seeming unintelligible and just really not presidential."

However, when Colter White was asked if the debate changed his mind, he responded, "No, not at all."

White went on to say the debate was hard to watch.

"It was tough even though I've had a side that I've picked, to even respect either of the sides based on how childish stuff was," White said. "I think it told us a lot more about Trump than it did about Biden, though. I understand a lot of his stumbling because it would be hard to keep your thoughts straight when someone is talking to you like that."

Whether the debate changed their mind or not, every single voter News 18 spoke with said Tuesday's debate was a bit chaotic.

"I thought there was a lot of arguing, a lot of interrupting, so I don't think a lot got done," Samuel Melton said.

"I just thought it was very distracting how they kept talking over each other and they really didn't make a whole lot of great points," said Brooke Younger.

While News 18 had conversations with 20 people who are registered to vote, there were plenty more voters who reported they had not watched the debate.

There are two more presidential debates scheduled on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. A vice presidential debate will take place on Oct. 7.