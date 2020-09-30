Xcel donates to Eau Claire Community Foundation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Xcel Energy is gifting $30,000 to the Eau Claire Community Foundation to help nonprofits in the city continue to serve residents despite the pandemic.

Eau Claire Community Foundation Executive Director Sue Bornick said the money is going toward the foundation's COVID response and recovery fund which was launched in the spring to help nonprofits recover from the financial hardships of the pandemic.

Seventeen nonprofits receive money from the fund including the YMCA, Bolton Refuge House and the Boys and Girls Club.

"The dollars that we have been able to help support in the community through the generosity of all our donors and companies that have donated has made a tremendous impact in Eau Claire," Bornick said.

The president of Xcel Energy said in a press release that the goal of the donation, which includes $70,000 awarded to other nonprofits around the state is to keep communities safe and healthy.