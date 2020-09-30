What would happen if 911 lines went down in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local emergency officials are reassuring the public they do have backup plans if 911 lines go out.

On Monday, emergency services faced 911 outages across the country in at least 14 states, including our neighbor Minnesota.

Eau Claire Communications Center Manager Dena Clark said if a similar situation happened in our area, they would dispatch calls from their backup center and notify people 911 was down through social media and the emergency alert system, Rave.

Clark said 911 outages can happen anywhere and that the issue would likely be caused by a logistic problem on the phone company's end.

She adds Eau Claire county experienced this problem a few years ago.

"We did have a situation probably about two years ago where there was some lines cut and so we did have an outage," Clark said. "It was a short period of time. We were able to move to our backup center and still function appropriately and it was addressed by the phone company as quickly as possible."

Clark said 911 is a separate line and that if it were down, people should still be able to call Eau Claire's non-emergency line.