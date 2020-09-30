Vikings plan to play Sunday

EAGAN, Minnesota (WQOW) - The Minnesota Vikings plan to play on Sunday and reopen their practice facility on Thursday.

With no positive COVID-19 results among players, coaches and staff members following an outbreak from the Tennessee Titans, the team plans to make the trip to Houston this weekend to play the Texans.

"As I know right now, yes, we're scheduled to get on that plane on Saturday and play," Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday morning. "If that changes, I don't know. But as of today, we are scheduled as normal."

Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center has been closed the past two days. Spielman said players, coaches and staff were sent home within an hour of learning of Tennessee's results on Tuesday.