US defense chief visits North Africa, World War II cemetery

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has met with Tunisia’s president to kick off a North African tour amid growing regional concern about lawlessness in Libya. Esper also visited the American military cemetery in Carthage on Wednesday to pay respects to U.S. soldiers who were killed in the region during World War II. Tunisia and the United States maintain close military cooperation, notably in training Tunisian forces and securing Tunisia’s southern border with Libya. Tunisia saw two bloody attacks in 2015 that killed dozens of foreign tourists perpetrated by Tunisians who had received weapons training from extremists in Libya. Esper is expected to travel to Algeria on Thursday and Morocco on Friday.