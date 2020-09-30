UN meeting that began with unity concludes with divisions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly meeting began with a declaration that the urgency for all countries to unite “has rarely been greater.” It has concluded with a parade of divisive grievances that echoed when the final gavel fell. Leader after leader in days of speeches delivered virtually stressed the importance of working together to navigate the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks by diplomats tasked with responding to leaders’ speeches illustrated in the closing session why those global visions for cooperation unravel.