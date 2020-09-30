UN atomic watchdog inspects disputed Iranian nuclear site

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says its inspectors have been able to visit the second of two disputed sites where Iran is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material in the past. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in late August secured an agreement with Iran to inspect the two sites, thought to date from the early 2000s — well before a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. One site was inspected shortly afterward and the IAEA said Wednesday the second site was visited by inspectors this week who took environmental samples.