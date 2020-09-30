UK mulled sending asylum-seekers to remote Atlantic island

LONDON (AP) — The British government reportedly proposed processing asylum-seekers on a remote volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean more than 4,000 miles (6,435 kilometers) from the U.K.. The plan has been derided as inhumane and a “logistical nightmare” by critics. The Financial Times reported Wednesday that British Home Secretary Priti Patel had ordered officials to explore plans for building an asylum processing center on Ascension Island, a British overseas territory with a population of under 1,000. The report said Patel appeared to have dropped the plan. Patel has pledged to stop the record numbers of people arriving on U.K. shores by small boats this year. The Home Office did not deny the idea of transferring asylum seekers to remote islands had been considered.